Judith Colleen (Judy) NEILD

NEILD, Judith Colleen (Judy). Born February 26, 1939. Passed away peacefully on October 15, 2019, after a long and courageous battle, aged 80 years. Surrounded by family that loved and adored her. Dearly loved wife of Kurt. Loved Mum to Steve, Taryn, Michele and Mother-in-law to Gina. Cherished and much loved Nana to Gypsy, Kristopher, Michael, Marko and Sacha. Loved Sister of Mike, Wendy, Sue and Noleen. Best friend to Irene. Our thanks to Auckland Oncology and Totara Hospice. In Lieu of flowers, donations in Judy's name to Totara Hospice in appreciation for their amazing care and compassion during Judy's final days. www.hospice.co.nz A Celebration of Judy's Life will be held at the Pakuranga Golf Club, 199 Botany Rd, Golflands, Auckland 2013 on Tuesday 22nd October at 2pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019
