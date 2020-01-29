Home

Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
09-415 8720
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
12:30 p.m.
Judith Christine (Judy) GANLEY

Judith Christine (Judy) GANLEY Notice
GANLEY, Judith Christine (Judy). At home, with strength and dignity, surrounded by her family, on January 26 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joe Ganley, much loved and cherished mother to Mark and Erin, Chris and Suzanne, Roger and Sarah, Jonathan and Sophie, and Tim and Paula. Dearly loved grandmother of Jessica, Miles, Nick, Ella, Dana, Joe, Laura, and Leo. A service will be held at The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Saturday February 1 at 12.30pm, to be followed by a private cremation. No flowers please. Many thanks to the caring nurses at Harbour Hospice.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 29, 2020
