Judith Catherine (formerly GARRICK Notice
GARRICK, Judith Catherine (formerly Dorn, nee Stanton). Passed away suddenly 5th July 2019 at Auckland Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Much loved wife of Peter, mother of Phillip and Michael, sister of Elaine and Paul, and cherished by all her family and grandchildren. A Requiem Mass for Judith will be held at St Mark's Catholic Church, 334 Pakuranga Rd, Pakuranga, Auckland at 11am on Thursday 11th July 2019. A prayer vigil will be held at 7.30pm on Wednesday 10th July at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 84 Kelmarna Avenue, Grey Lynn. State of Grace East 09 5270366
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 8, 2019
