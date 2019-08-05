|
|
|
POPE, Judith Audrie (Jude). Born March 30, 1930. Passed away on August 2, 2019. Peacefully and elegantly at Edmund Hillary Retirement Village. Dearly loved and cherished wife of the late David. Adored and Loving Mother of Maryanne, Andrew and Melanie. Our heartfelt thanks to the beautiful angels at Edmund Hillary for their love, support and respect. Jude's Funeral service will be held in St Aidans Anglican Church, Remuera at 2pm Thursday 8 August.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2019