Tauranga Funeral Services
383 Pyes Pa Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty
07-576 7941
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
2:00 p.m.
Tauranga Park
383 Pyes Pa Road
Tauranga
Judith Anne (nee Wood) (Judy) HYLAND

Judith Anne (nee Wood) (Judy) HYLAND Notice
HYLAND, Judith Anne (Judy) (nee Wood). Passed peacefully in her own home surrounded by family, on Saturday 9 November 2019. Dearly loved wife of Don. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Donna and Evan, Vicky and Peter, Paula and Jason, Karen and Matt. Much loved SuperNan of Dayna, Steve, Kate, Sara, Lisa, Max, Charlotte and Maddison. A service to celebrate Judy's life will be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Road Tauranga on Wednesday 13 November at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers donations preferred posted to Waipuna Hospice, PO Box 16299, Bethlehem, Tauranga 3147. Communications to the Hyland family c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga 3142. Rest in Peace SPRNAN 



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 11, 2019
