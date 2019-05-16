|
BLUNDELL, Judith Anne (nee Archibald). Born 1 July 1957, passed away peacefully after a short illness on 12 May 2019, surrounded by family and friends. Cherished daughter of Noni and the late Robert Archibald, the beloved sister of Gus and the late Rob Archibald, the treasured wife of David (Camel), loving mother of Sarah and Kellie, the caring Mother-in-law of Dan and Ben and the beautiful Nana of Bayden. A celebration of Jude's life will be held at Pukeoware Hall, corner of Baldhill and Waiuku Road, Waiuku on Friday 17th May at 11am. A private cremation will follow. Jude's family wish to convey their sincere thanks to the staff at Middlemore Hospital. In lieu of flowers, we would greatly appreciate any donations to be made to Cystic Fibrosis NZ.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 16, 2019
