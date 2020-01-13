|
FLETCHER, Judith Anne. On 9th January, 2020 passed away peacefully at North Shore Hospital. Much loved wife of Les, dearly loved mother of Greg and Sue, Brent and Marlane, and Rod, loved grandma of her 5 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Loved and remembered always. A service will be held in the Oratia Combined Church, Corner Parker and West Coast Roads, Oratia on Wednesday, 15th January, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. All communications to the Fletcher family C/- Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson Auckland 0610.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 13, 2020