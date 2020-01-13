Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
09-836 0029
Service
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Oratia Combined Church
Corner Parker and West Coast Roads
Oratia
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith FLETCHER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith Anne FLETCHER

Add a Memory
Judith Anne FLETCHER Notice
FLETCHER, Judith Anne. On 9th January, 2020 passed away peacefully at North Shore Hospital. Much loved wife of Les, dearly loved mother of Greg and Sue, Brent and Marlane, and Rod, loved grandma of her 5 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Loved and remembered always. A service will be held in the Oratia Combined Church, Corner Parker and West Coast Roads, Oratia on Wednesday, 15th January, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. All communications to the Fletcher family C/- Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson Auckland 0610.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judith's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -