CHAMPION, Judith Anne. Passed away at Glenwood Masonic Hospital on 29 June 2019, aged 82 years. Dearly loved wife of Archer. Loved mother, nana, great nana of Sue and Dwayne, Kylie and George, Nick and Shannon, Archie and Kai; Jeanette and Phil, Liam and Sam, Tara and Courtney, and Petra; Alan and Michelle, Laura and Zac; Liz, Aimee and Michael, and Jessie. Messages to Judith's family may be placed on Judith's tribute page www.tributes.co.nz or posted to PO Box 2055, Masterton 5842. A celebration of Judith's life will be held at Rosewood, 415 Queen Street, Masterton on Friday 5 July at 11.00am followed by private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 2, 2019