|
|
|
BOND, Judith Anne. Passed away suddenly at Auckland City Hospital on Thursday 19th November 2020, aged 69 years. Dearly loved wife of Greg and sister of Prue. Loved mum of Paul and Shayla, Stepmum of Luanne and Shane. Cherished Nana to Ella, Fynn, Maia and Mika. Forever in our hearts and will be sadly missed. The Funeral Service will be held in the Main Chapel at Morrisons Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Tuesday 24th November 2020 at 10.00am. The family wishes to thank the medical team in the Critical Care unit (ward 82) of Auckland Hospital for their dedicated care of Judith.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 21, 2020