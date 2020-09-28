Home

Monday, Sep. 28, 2020
Judith Ann WOODS

Judith Ann WOODS Notice
WOODS, Judith Ann. Passed away peacefully on the 26th September 2020. Dearly loved wife to the late Alec, adored mother to Wayne, Grant and Natalie and mother in law to Michelle, Nicole and Russel; and sister to Owen and Kevin. A wonderful great grandmother, nana, aunty and friend who will be remembered in our hearts. Rest in Peace. A private service will be held on Tuesday 29th September. All communications can be made c/- the funeral home.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 28, 2020
