|
|
|
WONNOCOTT, Judith Ann (Judy). Passed away on January 17, 2020. Dearly loved wife of Peter, mother and mother in law of Michelle and Dave, and Kirean, nana of Mia and Cameron. Special thanks to Waipuna Hospice and Guild and Spence Electrical for their care and support. A service for Judy will be held at Pyes Pa Memorial Park Chapel, 403 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga on Wednesday 22nd January at 2:00pm. Messages to the Wonnocott family C/- PO Box 650, Tauranga 3144.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 20, 2020