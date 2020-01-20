Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Pyes Pa Memorial Park Chapel
403 Pyes Pa Rd
Tauranga
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith WONNOCOTT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith Ann (Judy) WONNOCOTT

Add a Memory
Judith Ann (Judy) WONNOCOTT Notice
WONNOCOTT, Judith Ann (Judy). Passed away on January 17, 2020. Dearly loved wife of Peter, mother and mother in law of Michelle and Dave, and Kirean, nana of Mia and Cameron. Special thanks to Waipuna Hospice and Guild and Spence Electrical for their care and support. A service for Judy will be held at Pyes Pa Memorial Park Chapel, 403 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga on Wednesday 22nd January at 2:00pm. Messages to the Wonnocott family C/- PO Box 650, Tauranga 3144.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judith's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -