More Obituaries for Judith ROGERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith Ann (Judy) ROGERS


1949 - 2020
Judith Ann (Judy) ROGERS Notice
ROGERS, Judith Ann (Judy). Born January 24, 1949. Born in Kaeo of Ngati Kahu descent. Passed away on 5 June 2020, at St Andrews Hospital. A private service was held on 8 June 2020. Moe mai ra our VIP. Much loved mother of Paora, Debbie and Ramon. Treasured Granny of Reuben, Awhina, Matua, Kahu, Tawhiao, Wiremu, Maioha and Tiaho. Sincere thanks to the team at St Andrews (House 1 and Dove House) for the loving care and compassion provided to our Mother. Special thanks to friends and extended whanau who supported us during the Tangihanga. Aroha nui, the Rogers and Murupaenga whanau - 0274614507
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 12, 2020
