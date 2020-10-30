Home

Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 13, 2020
1:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Wainui Golf Club
Judith Ann (nee Slater) (Judy) STOKES

Judith Ann (nee Slater) (Judy) STOKES
STOKES, Judith Ann (Judy) (nee Slater). Passed away peacefully on Saturday 24th October. Loved to bits by Peter, best Mum ever to Trish, Lynette and Steve, awesome mother-inlaw to Bruce and Mel and much loved Nana-Jude to Kayne, Cameron, Jayden, Taylor, Maddie and Chloe. Loved little sister to Karen and Ian and super friend to more than we can list. A celebration of Jude's life will be held at Wainui Golf Club, 1.30-4.30pm, Friday 13th November. Please no flowers but you can make donations in honour of Jude to Hibiscus Hospice
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 30, 2020
