STOKES, Judith Ann (Judy) (nee Slater). Passed away peacefully on Saturday 24th October. Loved to bits by Peter, best Mum ever to Trish, Lynette and Steve, awesome mother-inlaw to Bruce and Mel and much loved Nana-Jude to Kayne, Cameron, Jayden, Taylor, Maddie and Chloe. Loved little sister to Karen and Ian and super friend to more than we can list. A celebration of Jude's life will be held at Wainui Golf Club, 1.30-4.30pm, Friday 13th November. Please no flowers but you can make donations in honour of Jude to Hibiscus Hospice
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 30, 2020