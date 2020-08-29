|
MCLEAN, Judith Ann. 3 September 1940 - 24 August 2020. Passed away very peacefully after a brave battle with illness. Dearly loved wife of Graeme and a beautiful life partner of 58 years. Judith, you will be hugely missed. Loving mother and mother in law of Scott and Anne, Ian and Chris, Bruce and Trish. Cherished grandma to Jack and Logan, Mitchell and Georgia. Judith, mum, grandma you were much loved and will forever be in our minds and hearts, we love you. A private cremation has been held and a memorial service will be held at a later date, we will let family and friends know ASAP. Donations in lieu of flowers please, to Waipuna Hospice, PO Box 16299 Bethlehem Tauranga 3147. All communications to the McLean family C/- Scott McLean 110 Koutunui Rd, Athenree, Waihi Beach 3177 Western BOP.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 29, 2020