South Waikato Funeral Services
24 Commerce Street
Tokoroa , Waikato
07-886 5160
Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Tokoroa Club
Chambers Street
DANIELS, Judith Alison (Judy). Peacefully on 11th October 2020 at Victoria Place Resthome; Aged 83 Years. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Mark, Dave, Debbie and Ted, Steve and Val, Greg, Jo and Bob, and Judith and Aaron, and the late Mike. Loved Nana of her eleven grandchildren, and six great grandchildren. "Now at Peace" A Service for Judy will be held at the Tokoroa Club, Chambers Street on Thursday 15th October at 1:00 PM followed by interment at the Tokoroa Lawn Cemetery. South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ P.O. Box 459, Tokoroa 3444
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 13, 2020
