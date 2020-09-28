|
LONGDILL, Judi Robin. Peacefully on Friday 25 September 2020. Beloved wife of Doug. Cherished mother of Simon, Peter and Anna, and grandmother of Samantha, Jonathan and Keanu. A funeral service for Judi will be held at the St Marks Church Lounge in Te Aroha at 11am on Friday 2 October 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to the Waipuna Hospice, www.waipunahospice.org.nz All communications to the Longdill family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2020