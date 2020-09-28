Home

Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 2, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St Marks Church Lounge
Te Aroha
Judi Robin LONGDILL

Judi Robin LONGDILL Notice
LONGDILL, Judi Robin. Peacefully on Friday 25 September 2020. Beloved wife of Doug. Cherished mother of Simon, Peter and Anna, and grandmother of Samantha, Jonathan and Keanu. A funeral service for Judi will be held at the St Marks Church Lounge in Te Aroha at 11am on Friday 2 October 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to the Waipuna Hospice, www.waipunahospice.org.nz All communications to the Longdill family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2020
