COLLINGS, Jude. Peacefully, on Saturday, 28th November 2020 at home with family; aged 44 years. Adored wife of Bryce. Treasured mum of Quinn and Mattie. Dearly loved daughter of Margaret and Graeme Nelson, much loved by Marie Nelson. Loved sister of Linda and Graham Marsden (Perth). Treasured aunt of Vagn, Leuk and Eli (Perth). A service celebrating Jude's life will be held at the Magnolia Room of besoul Funerals, 12 Gumfield Drive, Warkworth on Thursday, 3rd December 2020 at 11:00am followed by burial at Whangateau Cemetery. At Jude's request casual attire is encouraged. Communications to C/- The Collings Family, 12 Gumfield Drive, Warkworth 0910 or [email protected] would be appreciated. In lieu of flowers donations may be directed to Harbour Hospice at harbourhospice.org.nz or The Cancer Society of New Zealand at cancernz.org.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 30, 2020