Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Juanita ROBB
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Juanita Maree (Squires) ROBB

Add a Memory
Juanita Maree (Squires) ROBB Notice
ROBB, Juanita Maree (nee Squires). Aged 51, of Melbourne, passed away peacefully on Monday 24th September 2019, surrounded by family and friends in Auckland. Dearly beloved wife of Peter and mum of Nathan and Lachlan; daughter of the late Robin and Dorothy; daughter-in-law of Graham and Noeline; devoted sister, sister-in-law, aunt and friend to many. Juanita's family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to the caring and sensitive medical staff at both Whangarei Hospital and Auckland Hospital DCCM. "Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his faithful servants." Psalm 116:15. A service for Juanita will be held at Windsor Park Baptist Church, 550 East Coast Road, Mairangi Bay on Saturday 28th September at 2pm. Please wear bright clothing in remembrance of Juanita's passion for her beautiful garden. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Northland Rescue Helicopters. www.nest.org.nz/donate



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Juanita's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.