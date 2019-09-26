|
ROBB, Juanita Maree (nee Squires). Aged 51, of Melbourne, passed away peacefully on Monday 24th September 2019, surrounded by family and friends in Auckland. Dearly beloved wife of Peter and mum of Nathan and Lachlan; daughter of the late Robin and Dorothy; daughter-in-law of Graham and Noeline; devoted sister, sister-in-law, aunt and friend to many. Juanita's family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to the caring and sensitive medical staff at both Whangarei Hospital and Auckland Hospital DCCM. "Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his faithful servants." Psalm 116:15. A service for Juanita will be held at Windsor Park Baptist Church, 550 East Coast Road, Mairangi Bay on Saturday 28th September at 2pm. Please wear bright clothing in remembrance of Juanita's passion for her beautiful garden. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Northland Rescue Helicopters. www.nest.org.nz/donate
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 26, 2019