POPHAM, Joyce Zeta. Born January 07, 1920. Peacefully at Powley Village Blockhouse Bay on 13 December 2019 in her 100th year. Loved wife and partner of the late Fred. Loved mother and mother in law of Geoffrey and Jill, Dennis, Brian and Carolynn, Nola and Andrew, Alan and Linda, Rodney and Jenni, Lynne (deceased) and Bruce, Elizabeth and Steve. Adored Nana Joyce to Steve, Gareth and Max. Alex, Nicola and Jennie, Louis, Rory, Melissa and Leila, April and Alice, Nick, Erin, Claire and Annelise. Precious Great Nana Joyce to Kate and Zoe, Monty and Mia, Sebastian and Freddie, Kayla, Jack and Georgia, Ruby, Liam, Lucy Mae, Phoebe, Louis, Ion, Forrest and Nikko. Our sincere thanks to the management and staff of Powley Village for their care and support of Joyce over the last two years. A celebration of Joyce's life will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Saturday 21 December 2019 at 3:00 pm. All communications to the Popham family c/- Po Box 60262, Titirangi Auckland 0642, or via email [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019