Joyce Winifred DONOVAN

DONOVAN, Joyce Winifred. Unexpectedly passed away on Tuesday, 16th July 2019. Aged 80 years. Dearly loved and cherished wife of Ron for 45 wonderful years. Loving stepmother to Kim, Fionna, and the Late Shane. A funeral service for Joyce will be held at Rosetown Chapel, 262 Ohaupo Road, Te Awamutu, on Monday, the 22nd of July 2019 at 1:00pm followed by a private cremation. All communications to the Donovan Family c/- 262 Ohaupo Road, Te Awamutu.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 17, 2019
