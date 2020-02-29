|
WELLS, Joyce. Passed away peacefully on Thursday, 27th February 2020, peacefully at her home in her 97th Year. Loved wife of the late Samuel John. Loved mother and mother in law of John and Pam. Loved Nan of Tania, Robert and Tracy, Tarryn, Joshua, Daniel and James and great grandmother of her 12 great grandchildren. A service to celebrate Joyce's life will be held at The Chapel of Faithfull Funeral Services, 35 Red Beach Rd, Red Beach on Monday, the 2nd of March 2020 at 2:00 PM followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Harbour Hospice Hibiscus would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to "The Wells Family" P O Box 305, Whangaparaoa, Auckland 0943
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 29, 2020