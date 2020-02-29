Home

POWERED BY

Services
Faithfull Funeral Services
35 Red Beach Rd
Red Beach, Auckland 0932
09 421 9844
Service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Faithfull Funeral Services
35 Red Beach Rd
Red Beach, Auckland 0932
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce WELLS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce WELLS

Add a Memory
Joyce WELLS Notice
WELLS, Joyce. Passed away peacefully on Thursday, 27th February 2020, peacefully at her home in her 97th Year. Loved wife of the late Samuel John. Loved mother and mother in law of John and Pam. Loved Nan of Tania, Robert and Tracy, Tarryn, Joshua, Daniel and James and great grandmother of her 12 great grandchildren. A service to celebrate Joyce's life will be held at The Chapel of Faithfull Funeral Services, 35 Red Beach Rd, Red Beach on Monday, the 2nd of March 2020 at 2:00 PM followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Harbour Hospice Hibiscus would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to "The Wells Family" P O Box 305, Whangaparaoa, Auckland 0943



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -