Joyce Vivienne (Joy) PITCHER

Joyce Vivienne (Joy) PITCHER Notice
PITCHER, Joyce Vivienne (Joy). On 28 November 2019. Passed away peacefully, after a short illness, with family at her side, aged 95 years. Wife of the late Dean, and dearly loved mother of Vonne and Lyn. Much loved nana of Kay, Jillian and Robyn, and great grandmother of Cushla. Loved mother-in-law and friend of Ray and Steve. Our thanks to staff and doctors at Elizabeth Knox Hospital, for their care and support, and to Hospice. Thanks also to Joy's GP, for her support.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 30, 2019
