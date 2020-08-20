|
|
|
BISHOP, Joyce Velma. Slipped away suddenly but gently on Friday 14 August 2020. Dearly loved wife (and fellow traveller) of the late Russell and wonderful Mum to the Maggie Bishop-Booth and the late Sandra Edwards. Mum in law to Peter and Graeme. Loving Nanny to Gareth and Katishe, Max and Lewis and a very proud Great "Granny Joyce" to Elijah. Thank you for your loving care and sense of adventure. Joyce Bishop - wife, Mum, Nanny, Great Nanny, aunt, sister, teacher, explorer and friend. We will miss you - forever in our hearts.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 20, 2020