Joyce Velma BISHOP

BISHOP, Joyce Velma. Slipped away suddenly but gently on Friday 14 August 2020. Dearly loved wife (and fellow traveller) of the late Russell and wonderful Mum to the Maggie Bishop-Booth and the late Sandra Edwards. Mum in law to Peter and Graeme. Loving Nanny to Gareth and Katishe, Max and Lewis and a very proud Great "Granny Joyce" to Elijah. Thank you for your loving care and sense of adventure. Joyce Bishop - wife, Mum, Nanny, Great Nanny, aunt, sister, teacher, explorer and friend. We will miss you - forever in our hearts.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 20, 2020
