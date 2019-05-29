|
TAYLOR, Joyce. Passed away peacefully on 28th May 2019. Aged 92 years. Dearly loved wife of Allan. Loved mother of Dorothy and Kim, Deborah, Bev, Maurice and Ann, Sue and Steve. Loved Grandma of 12 grandchildren and her greatgrandchildren. A service to celebrate Joyce's life will be held at Chartwell Co-operating Church, Comries Rd, Hamilton on Friday 31st May at 11.30 a.m. followed by burial at Kimihia Cemetery, Huntly. Communications for the Taylor family may be sent c/- P.O. Box 4449, Hamilton 3247
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 29, 2019
