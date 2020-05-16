Home

Funeral service
To be announced at a later date
Joyce (Neumann) SYMES


1931 - 2020
SYMES, Joyce (nee Neumann). Born February 5, 1931. Passed away peacefully at the David Lange Care Home in her 89th year, on May 8, 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late Brian Charles Symes. Daughter of the late Ellen and Clifford and treasured big sister of Ray Neumann. Most cherished Mum of Bruce and Sharon, Jan and Adrian, Lyn, Kay and Barry, Barry and Lorraine, Carol and Russell. Adored Nana of her 13 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren, with another one on the way. Now at peace and reunited with your beloved Brian. Until we meet again. Details of Joyce's funeral service will be advised at a later date. All communications C/o Davis Funerals, PO Box 56013, Auckland 1446.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 16, 2020
