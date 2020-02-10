Home

Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Hope Presbyterian Church
27 Amyes Road, Hornby
Christchurch
VICKERS, Joyce Sylvia (Sylvia). Born 9 September 1931. Died 8 February 2020. Sylvia passed away peacefully in the night, into the arms of her Lord. Loved daughter of Walter and Wilhelmina Rodger, adored sister of Kathleen and Nancy. Much-loved wife of Graeme, Mum of Kathryn and Leona, Rodger and Shirley, Jillian and Mark, Tonya and Grant and Vivienne and Tonto. Precious Grandma of Ben, Jasmine, Rebecca, Samuel, Renata, Abigail, Caleb, Nadine, Aaron, Joshua, Jareth, Isaac, Holly, Tarapi, Malachi, Nathanael, Ethan, Grace, and their partners. Great- Grandma of Kale, Cade, Sienna and Helena, Frankie, Willem and Lola, Luke, Isaiah and Kari, Maddison and Jordyn, Beatrix and Eva, Tobias, and Axel. Valued friend to many. The legacy of Sylvia's caring and generous heart will live on in all of us. People are welcome to come and visit Sylvia who is lying at home. A funeral service for Sylvia will be held at Hope Presbyterian Church, 27 Amyes Road, Hornby, Christchurch. 1pm on Thursday, 13 February 2020, to be followed by interment at the Yaldhurst cemetery. "No guilt in this life - no fear in death. This is the power of Christ in me From life's first cry to final breath Jesus commands my destiny."
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 10, 2020
