SIMPSON, Joyce. Passed away peacefully on the 9th of June 2019. Dearly beloved wife of the late Doug. Loved companion of the late Ken. Beloved mother of John and Marg. Cherished Grandmother of Anna, Becca, Jono, Matt, Chris and Jess and her six adoring Great Grandchildren. We love you Mum and will miss you dearly. You are in our hearts forever. A funeral service will be held in the Garden Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson, Auckland on Thursday the 13th of June 2019 at 11.00 a.m.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 11, 2019
