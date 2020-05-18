|
WILSON, Joyce Rosa. Peacefully at Jane Mander Hospital, Whangarei, on 16 May 2020, aged 94. Devoted and loyal wife of the late Frank Wilson. Loved and devoted Mum of Dennis and Phiona, twins Lindsay and Gilbert (deceased), Carol and Basil, Sharon and John, Mark and Chris, Helen and Mark Treasured Nana of her 15 grandchildren and Big Nana of her 11 great grandchildren No more struggles, back together with Dad at last. Grateful thanks to the caring staff at Jane Mander Hospital. Due to the current restrictions funeral service details will be communicated at a later date. All communications to the "Wilson Family" C/- PO Box 8043 Kensington, Whangarei 0145
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 18, 2020