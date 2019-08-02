|
INGRAM, Joyce Roberta. On Wednesday 31 July 2019, at The Bayview Village, Tauranga, in her 92nd year. Loved wife of Jack. Devoted mother of John and Sandra (Katikati), Rob and Sandy (Sydney), Graeme and Sandra (Perth), Brent (Perth), Barbara and Oliver (London). Special grandma to her 13 grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Thanks to the Village staff for Joyce's care and attention. A service for Joyce will be held at Woodhill, 167 Grange Road Otumoetai, Tauranga on Saturday 3 August at 2.00pm. Correspondence to the Ingram family C/- PO Box 3136, Greerton, Tauranga 3142.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 2, 2019