RELPH, Joyce (nee Mitchell). Died peacefully, aged 92 years, on 16 June 2019. Sorely missed by her children, Robin and Ingeborg, Rosemary, Andrew, Priscilla and Daniel, and her six grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. A funeral service will be held at St Mary MacKillop Chapel, 56 Selwyn Avenue, Mission Bay on Friday 21 June at 1.00pm. Grateful thanks to the caring staff of Enliven Auckland and Mary MacKillop Care. In lieu of flowers donations to SUNZ, P O Box 760, Wellington 6140 would be much appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from June 19 to June 20, 2019
