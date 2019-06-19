Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce RELPH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce (Mitchell) RELPH

Notice Condolences

Joyce (Mitchell) RELPH Notice
RELPH, Joyce (nee Mitchell). Died peacefully, aged 92 years, on 16 June 2019. Sorely missed by her children, Robin and Ingeborg, Rosemary, Andrew, Priscilla and Daniel, and her six grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. A funeral service will be held at St Mary MacKillop Chapel, 56 Selwyn Avenue, Mission Bay on Friday 21 June at 1.00pm. Grateful thanks to the caring staff of Enliven Auckland and Mary MacKillop Care. In lieu of flowers donations to SUNZ, P O Box 760, Wellington 6140 would be much appreciated.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald from June 19 to June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.