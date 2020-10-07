|
|
|
POMEROY, Joyce (nee Coombes). On Monday, 5th of October 2020. In her 103rd year. Much loved wife of the late Burnard Arthur Pomeroy. Mother of Anne (deceased), Jennifer, Stephanie and Paul. Mother in law of Ian and Geraldine. Grandmother to Mark and Jessica; Sarah and Jessica. Great Grandmother to Annabelle Grace. A service for Joyce will be held at the Waikato Cathedral Church of St Peter, 51 Victoria Street, Hamilton on Friday, the 9th of October at 10.00am. All communications, please, to P O Box 276, Hamilton 3240. Woolertons' Funeral Home FDANZ.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 7, 2020