|
|
|
DAVY, Joyce Olive Caroline. Of Pahiatua. On Sunday 12 May, 2019, peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family, aged 83 years. Dearly loved wife of Paul, much loved Mum of Beryl and Steve Todd, Suzanne and Richard Hansen, Paul and Andrea, Garnett and Sue, Alishia, and Nadia. Treasured Nana of her 9 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Messages to Mr P. Davy c/- PO Box 23, Pahiatua. A service to celebrate Joyce's life will be held at The Kingdom Hall, 9 Tui Street, Pahiatua on Friday 17 May 2019 at 11am. Private cremation thereafter. Monarch Funeral Home Pahiatua (06) 3766662
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 15, 2019
Read More