GUPTILL, Joyce Norma. Passed away peacefully on 12 March 2020 in her 95th year. Loved wife of the late Arthur, much loved mum of Keith and Nicky and the late Peter, Stuart and Bronwyn, Raewyn and Gary. Loved nana to her 12 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren. Thanks for the loving care from the amazing staff at Peacehaven Rest Home. A service to celebrate Joyce's life will be held at the Eden Community Church 72 View Road, Mount Eden on Tuesday 17 March at 11.00am to be followed by interment at the Purewa Lawn Cemetery St John's Road, Meadowbank at 2.30pm. All communications to the Guptill family C/o P O Box 56013 Dominion Road, Auckland 1446. In His presence, is fullness of joy.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 14, 2020