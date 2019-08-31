Home

Joyce Nellie (de Thierry) SINGH

Joyce Nellie (de Thierry) SINGH Notice
SINGH, Joyce Nellie (nee De Thierry). Born February 27, 1947. Passed away on August 29, 2019. Joyce has transitioned to Glory aged 72 years. Dearly loved wife of Dayal Francis Singh, much loved mother, grandmother, great grandmother of many. A celebration of her life begins where she will lay in state at 4 Iliad Place, Wiri, Auckland. Service to be held on Monday 2 September 2019 at Ellerslie Bible Chapel, 7 Roberts Street, Ellerslie followed by her burial at Rangiriri Cemetery, Te Wheoro Road, Rangiriri. All welcome to join us for the Hakari back at Ellerslie Bible Chapel.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 31, 2019
