|
|
|
McNEE, Joyce. 5th September 1926 - 26th July 2020, 93 years age. Loved mother, nanna and great nanna Joyce McNee died peacefully with grace on Sunday 26th July surrounded by family. Loved wife of the late Noel McNee, mother to Noelene and Peter Munro and Jocelyn and Bruce Shallard, Nana to Michelle, Hilary and Dave, Natasha and Jos, Jacqueline and Michael Munro, Paul and Amba, Philllipa and Guy, Emily and Paul Shallard. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to New Zealand Cancer Society, PO Box 1724 Auckland 1140. A service to celebrate Joyce's life will be held at the All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100-102 St. Johns Road, Meadowbank on Thursday July 30th and 12.00 noon. All communications to McNee family c/o PO Box 56013 Dominion Road, Auckand 1446.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from July 28 to July 29, 2020