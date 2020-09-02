Home

Seddon Park Funeral Home
49 Seddon Road
Hamilton, Waikato
07-846 1561
Monday, Sep. 21, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Joyce May (Terry) PENNIKET

Joyce May (Terry) PENNIKET Notice
PENNIKET, Joyce May (nee Terry). On 31 August 2020, peacefully at Waikato Hospital, with family, aged 94 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Rodney. Loved mother of Greg. Dearly loved Nana of Ben and Catherine, Priscilla and Aleisha and Jacob. Adored Great Nana Joyce of Molly, Ruby and Ezekiel. Due to family travelling from overseas, a service for Joyce will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, Corner Seddon Road and Somerset Street, Hamilton, on Monday, 21 September 2020 at 1.30pm. All communications to the Penniket family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 2, 2020
