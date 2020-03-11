|
KING, Joyce Mary. Died peacefully surrounded by her family on 9 March, 2020, age 95. Dearly beloved wife of the late Brian. Much loved mother, and mother-in-law of Kenneth and Lois, Gail and Mike, the late David and the late Heidi, the late Judy and Jeff, Kevin and Virginia, Mat and Anisha. Cherished grandma and great-grandma to her 3 grandchildren, and 7 great-children. A service to celebrate Joyce's life will be held at the All Saints Chapel, Purewa Cemetery and Crematorium, 100-102 St Johns Road, St Johns, on Friday 13 March, 2020 at 1.30 pm, followed by private cremation. You have left a rich heritage of love because of the many hearts you have touched.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 11, 2020