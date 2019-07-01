|
HOFFMAN, Joyce Mary. On June 28th 2019 peacefully at Elmwood Village, Manurewa, formerly of Papakura, in her 85th year. Dearly loved wife of Brian ( Deceased) Much loved Mother and Mother in law of Bruce and Katy, Christine and Richard, Glenis and Malcolm, Brian and Carolyn, and Pamela. Adored Grand Mother to all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. A Service will be held in the Chapel of Manukau Memorial Gardens , 361 Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe,on Wednesday 3rd July 2019 at 9.30am prior to burial in the Papakura Lawn Cemetery. All communications to Ensom Funeral Services 15 East Street, Papakura 2110 09 299 6646
Published in The New Zealand Herald from July 1 to July 2, 2019