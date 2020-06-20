Home

Joyce Mary (Byrne) CURRAN


1925 - 2020
Joyce Mary (Byrne) CURRAN Notice
CURRAN, Joyce Mary (nee Byrne). Born 9th October 1925, in Mangaweka. Passed away 15th June, 2020. Daughter of the late Edward John Augustine and Doris Anne Byrne. Sister of the late William John Byrne and Kevin Patrick Byrne. Wife of the late James Arthur (Jim). Mother and mother-in-law of John and Catherine, Ann, Fay, Patrick and Beryl, Dave and Viv. Grandmother of Raewyn, Benjamin, Teresa, Rosemarie, Sharon, Madison, Bryce, Ian, Mark, Ross. Great- grandmother of Lucas. At Joyce's request a private family service has been held. All communications to: Mr J Curran, 22 Old Rotokohu Road, RD4, Paeroa, 3674.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 20, 2020
