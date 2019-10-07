|
BLYTHEN, Joyce Mary. On 6 October 2019 peacefully at North Shore Hospital. Aged 97 years. Beloved wife of the late Roy. Loved mother and mother in law of Beverley and Kevin, Pauline and Ken, Grant and Judy, Joy and Rex, Wayne and Jane. Dearly loved Nana of Michelle and Scott; Rebekah and Layton and the late Laban; Shaun and Ashley; Jarrod. Great Nana of Daniel, Shakira, Elisha and Leah. "Forever Remembered." A service will be held at the North Shore Memorial Park Chapel, 235 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Wednesday 9 October 2.30pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 7, 2019