SEAL, Joyce Marguerite (Joy) (nee Moore). Died peacefully on 2nd October 2019. Beloved wife of the late Ken Seal. Dearly loved mother of Lesley and Ian, Kingsley and Sue, Heather and Daniel. Proud Grandmother of Chris and Shan, Andrew and Jess, Nikki and Blair, Elizabeth, Jennie and Ryan. Special G'Gma to Kieran, Connor, Hunter, Cameron, Grace, Freya, Ben, Ally and Wyatt. Special thanks to the staff at Peacehaven and Ward 65 at Auckland City Hospital. "Miss me but don't grieve. I'm with Dad again, the love of my life." Joy's funeral will be held at Mt Albert Methodist Church, 831 New North Rd, Mount Albert, on Monday 7th October at 11.00am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2019