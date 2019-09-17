Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mountain View Funeral Services Limited
1 Pukehangi Rd
Rotorua , Bay of Plenty
07-350 1461
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce STUNELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Margaret STUNELL

Add a Memory
Joyce Margaret STUNELL Notice
STUNELL, Joyce Margaret. 14 June 1927 to 14 September 2019. Loved wife of the late Fred. Cherished Mum of Alan (Bunny) and Fiona (and the late Robyn), Owen and Jenny, Jean and Fred, Ann and Peter, Beth and Ken, Heather and Steve. Wonderful Nana of Corey, Nicola,Terri (deceased), Rhys, Bridget, Jason, Scott, Daniel, Jamie, Sam, Stacey, Shannon and Partners and also her eight gorgeous Great Grandchildren. A celebration of Joyce's life will be held at the Rotorua Crematorium Chapel, Sala Street on Friday 20 September at 1.30 pm. Joyce lived a happy and fulfilled life. "You only live once, but if you do it right, once is enough" In lieu of flowers, Donations to CanTeen may be left at the service. Communications to The Stunell Family, PO Box 461, Rotorua 3040.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.