Home

POWERED BY

Services
Haven Funeral Services Ltd
32 William St
Huntly , Waikato
07-828 7629
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce SHERRARD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Margaret SHERRARD

Add a Memory
Joyce Margaret SHERRARD Notice
SHERRARD, Joyce Margaret. On Sunday 14 July 2019 peacefully surrounded by her family at Aparangi Resthome in Te Kauwhata, aged 94 years. Dearly loved Wife of the late George James. Loved Mother of Colin and Delcye; Noel (deceased) and Leone; and Graeme and Shona. Much loved Gran of Hayley, Jared and Nathan; Lisa; Adam, Kimberley, Greg and Karl. Loved Great Gran to Isobel, Wolf, Joseph, Kaiara and William. In accordance with Joyce's wishes a private family farewell is to be held. All communications to the Sherrard Family Glen Murray Road, R D 2, Huntly 3772.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.