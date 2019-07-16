|
SHERRARD, Joyce Margaret. On Sunday 14 July 2019 peacefully surrounded by her family at Aparangi Resthome in Te Kauwhata, aged 94 years. Dearly loved Wife of the late George James. Loved Mother of Colin and Delcye; Noel (deceased) and Leone; and Graeme and Shona. Much loved Gran of Hayley, Jared and Nathan; Lisa; Adam, Kimberley, Greg and Karl. Loved Great Gran to Isobel, Wolf, Joseph, Kaiara and William. In accordance with Joyce's wishes a private family farewell is to be held. All communications to the Sherrard Family Glen Murray Road, R D 2, Huntly 3772.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 16, 2019