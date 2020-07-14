|
CAMPBELL, Joyce Lorraine. Passed away peacefully on Monday 13 July 2020, aged 88 years. Much loved and loving wife of the late Russell for 71 years. Much loved mother of the late Raewyn, the late Colin, and Sharon. Mother-in-law of Maria and Robbie. Adored Nana of Soloman, Shannon, Jenna and Trinity. Great-grandmother of Blake, Kobe and Maddie. Gone to be with her beloved Russell. In accordance with Joyce's wishes a private cremation has taken place.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 14, 2020