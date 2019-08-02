Home

Joyce Lenore CARSON

Joyce Lenore CARSON Notice
CARSON, Joyce Lenore. Passed away peacefully on 1st August 2019 after a short period of illness, aged 88 years. Dearly loved wife of the late James Russell. Much loved mother of Michael and mother in-law to Donna, grandmother of Katherine, Lillian, Aidan and great grandmother to Brody. Dear friend of Patrecia and the wider Carson family. Special thanks to all the wonderful nursing staff at Radius Matua Rest Home in Tauranga, whom for the past five years provided both care and friendship to mum. A service for Joyce will be held at 1pm on Tuesday 6th August at Elliotts Rosebank Chapel, 25 Ninth Ave, Tauranga.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 2, 2019
