LEACH, Joyce. Graham, Warwick, Cheree and families would like to express our sincere thanks for the many cards, flowers, and kind expressions of sympathy received from valued family and friends following the sad loss of our beloved Mum. Special thanks to the staff of Ohinemuri Resthome Paeroa, for the care and kindness shown to Joyce. Thanks also to Thames Hospital for the care and attention given in her final days. Thanks to Greg Harris for the personal and caring service. Finally the family would like to thank Twentymans Funeral Services for their professional and efficient funeral arrangements.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 1, 2020