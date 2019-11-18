Home

Requiem Mass
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
11:00 a.m.
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
17 Gloucester Rd.
Mount Maunganui
HODGE, Joyce Lauretta (nee Handley). As a result of an accident on 15 November 2019. A caring and loving soul. Taken too soon with her family at her side. Wife of the late Raymond. Loving mother of Theresa and Terry, Dianne and Brett, Rodney and Diane. Loving grandmother of Renee and Ant, Monique, Ryan and Megan, Shannon, Kylie, Reynar and Akuhata, Samantha-Rae. Loving great-grandmother of Max and Joey, Ayvah and Markus, and Kayden. Will forever be in our hearts. A full Requiem Mass will be held for Joy at St Thomas More Catholic Church, 17 Gloucester Rd, Mount Maunganui on Thursday 21 November 2019 at 11.00am. Communications to the Hodge family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 18, 2019
