HOLLAND, Joyce Julia Kirsten. At Masterton, aged 97. Adored wife of the late Hec, and loved mother of Jim (deceased), Ruth, Lynne, Nan, Jo, and Peter. Much loved mother-in-law of Jack, Brian, Bill, Norman, and Nicki. Beloved grandmother of her many grand children and great grandchildren, and dear friend of Carl. The Vigil Service is Monday 3rd August from 5pm, and Requiem Mass for Joyce on Tuesday 4th August at 11.30am, held at St Patrick's Church, Queen Street, Masterton. Messages for the family may be sent to PO Box 2035, Kuripuni, Masterton. Gary Pickering Funerals NZIFH Masterton
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 1, 2020