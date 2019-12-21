|
JAMES, Joyce Isobel (Lee). On December 19th, 2019 peacefully at Christchurch Hospital aged 77 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Keith James, loved mother of Marion, Michael and Dean, mother-in-law of Ollie and Jane, much loved Nana of Jamie, Vanessa, Grace, Maddison, Polly and Rylee and her great moko's Zaria, Isaiah and Savannah. All messages to the James Family at [email protected] A Service will be held in our chapel 65 Vickerys Road, Wigram on Monday December 23rd at 2.00 pm followed by a Celebration of Joyce's life at Hornby Working Men's Club at 17 Carmen Road, Hornby.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 21, 2019