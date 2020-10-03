Home

Abraham's Funeral Home
366-374 Devon St East
New Plymouth, Taranaki
06 7575210
Rosary
Monday, Oct. 5, 2020
6:00 p.m.
Pauline and Tony's home
Requiem Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St Joseph's Catholic Church
Nelson Street
Waitara
CROWLEY, Joyce Isobel (nee Young). QSO,JP. Retired Formerly from Sandymount, Dunedin. Peacefully with family by her side at Taranaki Base Hospital on Wednesday 30th September 2020, in her 100th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Des and Mother and Mother- in-law of Pauline and Tony Zieltjes and Jill and Ralph Cooper. Beloved Nana, Great Nana, Aunty and Great Aunty to all family and extended family. All messages to the Crowley family C/- P O Box 4016 New Plymouth. A Requiem Mass for Joyce will be held in St Joseph's Catholic Church, Nelson Street, Waitara on Tuesday 6th October 2020 at 11.00am, cremation to follow. Rosary will be recited at Pauline and Tony's home on Monday evening at 6.00pm.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 3, 2020
